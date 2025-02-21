Eagles Welcome League Leading Wildcats to the Nest

February 21, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles will look to rebuild a winning streak when they receive a visit from the league leading Moncton Wildcats this evening.

The Eagles saw a four game winning streak come to an end last night in a 2-1 loss to the Victoriaviille Tigres. The Eagles started fast, with Brayden Schmitt scoring in the opening two minutes, but Victoriaville countered in the second period before taking a 2-1 lead halfway through the third period. Alexis Cournoyer played welll in the loss, stopping 28 of 30 shots.

Tonight's opposition is familiar face- the Eagles played the Wildcats in three consecutive games to end January and begin February. Moncton emerged with three consecutive victories, but perhaps luckily so- the final meeting saw the Wildcats emerge with a 3-2 win in a shootout, a game in which the Eagles outshot Moncton 40-28.

Moncton has won four of five games since the series with the Eagles, led by an impressive contingent of seven NHL drafted players- notables including Etienne Morin (Calgary) on the backend and Juraj Pekarcik (St. Louis) up front. Interestingly enough, Moncton's three leading scorers are not NHL drafted, although leading scorer Caleb Desnoyers will almost certainly by chosen in the first round of the coming draft. 19 year old Alex Mercier has produced at just under a point a game this season, while former Team Canada junior camp invitee Markus Vidicek continues to be an elite two way forward in the QMJHL.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

MONCTON CAPE BRETON

1st Eastern Conference, 41-9-2-0 (Away: 20-5-1-0) RECORD 5th Eastern Conference, 27-18-4-3 (Home: 14-10-1-1)

3-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-1-0-0

228GF/125GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 171GF/157GA

5-1-0-0 SEASON SERIES 1-4-0-1

Monday, Moncton 3 @ Halifax 1 LAST GAME RESULT Thursday, Victoriaville 2 @ Cape Breton 1

Caleb Desnoyers (71 points in 47 games) LEADING SCORER Jacob Newcombe (60 points in 52 games)

10th, 22.7%, (Away: 11th, 19%) POWER PLAY 11th, 22.5% (Home: 9th, 23.7%)

1st, 85.7% (Away: 1st, 83.5%) PENALTY KILL 4th, 81.4%, (Home: 8th, 81.3%)

Logan Crosby, Game Smith iNJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Will Murphy

