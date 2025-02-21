Islanders Bounce the Mooseheads at Scotiabank Centre

February 21, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax, Nova Scotia - QMJHL game between the Halifax Mooseheads and Charlottetown Islanders on February 21 2025 at the Scotiabank Center in Halifax, Nova Scotia. (Trevor MacMillan/Halifax Mooseheads)

The Charlottetown Islanders took control with a strong second period on Friday night in Halifax by scoring three times en route to a 5-2 victory over the Mooseheads. Matt Butler scored twice and added an assist while Owen Conrad contributed a goal and an assist and the visitors passed Acadie-Bathurst in the standings for 11th overall.

Brady Schultz and Caylen Blake had the Mooseheads goals and the Herd lost for the fourth consecutive game to drop to 17-30-6-1 on the season. Halifax remains in 15th overall in the standings with 10 games to play.

Schultz opened the scoring in the first period with a backhand shot from the slot after Liam Kilfoil looped around the puck with the net before dropping it off for the 20-year-old Captain who buried his sixth of the season. Shawn Carrier also picked up an assist on the play. Halifax took the lead to the dressing room but Charlottetown quickly turned the tables with a better effort in the middle period.

Conrad tied the score at 1-1 3:41 into the second period and the Isles kept coming with goals from Butler and Ethan Montroy for a 3-1 advantage at the horn. Nathan Leek increased the lead to 4-1 midway through the third period before Blake gave the hometown fans some hope with a nice individual effort down the right wing at the 13:54 mark. Assists went to Justin Chiras and Mathieu Taillefer Time was an enemy for the Moose as they continued to press but it was too little too late and Charlottetown squeaked in an empty net goal as the buzzer sounded to end the game.

It was a hard hitting matchup with bodies flying at both ends of the ice. Brady Schultz laid a huge open ice hit on rookie Jude Herron early in the third period that rattled the forward. Mooseheads defenceman Mathieu Taillefer had to leave the game with a lower body injury after taking a shot off the side of the leg. It was thought that he was ruled out for the contest but was able to make a return in the third period.

Jacob Steinman took the loss after making 19 saves on 23 shots. Donald Hickey got the victory with 20 saves. Next up for Halifax is a home game on Saturday night with the last place overall Victoriaville Tigres at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

