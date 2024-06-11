Wild Things Sign LHP Ryan Munoz in Series of Moves

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed left-handed pitcher Ryan Munoz, activated outfielder Alex Ovalles from the 14-Day IL, transferred infielder Tyreque Reed from the 7-Day to the 14-Day IL and placed OF Quincy Latimore on the inactive list (Monday) in a series of roster moves presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC, Pittsburgh's No. 1 roofing company.

Munoz finished his collegiate career at NAIA power Southeastern in 2021 with an 11-1 record in 21 games (five starts) and had a 3.00 ERA in 66 innings that season before spending some time with Kingsport in the Appalachian League that summer. Following that time, Munoz embarked on what would end up three seasons with the New York Boulders. In 2021, Munoz made 10 starts in 15 appearances and logged 77.2 innings in the Frontier League with only 25 walks. In 2022, he posted a 3.63 ERA in 27 games (one start). In 44.2 innings, he fanned 37 and walked 15 with a 4-2 record and a save. In 2023 for the Boulders, Munoz pitched in 23 games (11 starts) with a 4-6 record in 76.2 innings. He struck out 55 to 26 walks.

This season, the southpaw appeared in five games for the Gary SouthShore Reilcats in the American Association and finished three games. In 7.2 innings he struck out five this year. His college time was first spent at Upper Iowa before the transfer to Southeastern.

Latimore was placed on the inactive list Monday, with new job responsibilities and a first kid on the way. He will be on active for an undisclosed time period. In other moves, Washington activated OF Alexander Ovalles from the 14-Day IL and transferred hurt infielder Tyreque Reed to the 14-Day IL from the 7-Day IL.

The Wild Things will open a six-game road trip tonight in Sauget, Illinois against the Gateway Grizzlies. The Wild Things 18-8 record is tied for first with Schaumburg, Washington's weekend opponent, in the West Division of the Frontier League entering play Tuesday.

