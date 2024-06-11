Bolts Surge Y'alls

June 11, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







FLORENCE, KY - John Mikolaicyk notched his first professional win and the Windy City ThunderBolts surged three power innings defeating the Florence Y'alls 12-2 at Thomas More Stadium Tuesday night.

The ThunderBolts (13-16) struck early Florence (8-18) Tommy Rodriguez walked and Kingston Liniak drove in an RBI single for a 1-0 lead. Henry Kusiak demolished a two-run home run, his first of his professional career for a 3-0 lead and extends his hitting streak to 11 games (19-37, .514) during that span.

Liniak struck again in the top of the fifth, doubling off the wall in left field for an RBI double for a 4-0 Bolts lead. Joe Johnson hit an RBI single, and Kusiak blistered an RBI double piercing a five-run fifth for an 8-0 advantage.

Windy City tacked on four runs all off the bat of Johnson in the top of the sixth. The grand slam is Johnsons' fourth home run of the season buzzing an electrifying 12 spot. Four Windy City batters had multi-hit performances by Liniak (3-5), Johnson (2-5), Kusiak, (2-5), and infielder Garret Broussard (2-4). Eight of nine Bolts hitters recorded at least a hit.

Mikolaicyk (1-1) dashed five innings allowing no runs over three hits while walking four and striking out eight.

Joe Kemlage (1-3) took the loss conceding six hits over five earned runs while walking two and striking out four.

The ThunderBolts are back in action Tuesday with game two of a three-game series against the Florence Y'alls. (0-1, 7.07 v RHP Reed Smith) will be the game two starter for the Bolts. First pitch from Thomas More Stadium is scheduled for 5:41 CDT and the broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.