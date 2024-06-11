Boomers Open Homestand with Extra-Inning Defeat

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers opened their first six-game homestand of the year with a playoff like atmosphere, rallying from down 3-0 to force extras before suffering a 4-3 loss to the Lake Erie Crushers in 10 innings at Wintrust Field on Tuesday night.

Jacob Smith made a spot start for the Boomers and threw three scoreless innings before Lake Erie tallied a two-out run in the fourth on a double from Jack Harris to score Ronald Washington. Smith threw four innings in his first pro start and allowed just the one run on two hits with a pair of walks and seven strikeouts. The Crushers added single runs in the next two frames against Peter Tveite, who was making his pro debut. Walner Espinal scored on a wild pitch in the fifth while Logan Thomason homered in the sixth. Tveite tossed three innings in his debut.

The Boomers put together another late inning rally, striking for three runs in the eighth to tie the game. Evan Orzech was it by a pitch to start the frame and Christian Fedko tallied a single with one away. Chase Dawson doubled to left to score Orzech. The double put Dawson all along atop the Schaumburg career leader board for two-baggers with the 65th of his career, breaking a tie with Jordan Dean. With two outs and Will Prater at the plate the second run scored on a balk. Prater struck out swinging but was able to reach on a wild pitch that enabled Dawson to score the tying run.

Schaumburg left runners at first and third in the eighth and saw the potential winning run thrown out at the plate in the bottom of the ninth. Lake Erie was able to score the winning run in the 10th by plating the international runner, John Tucillo, on a sacrifice fly from Washington. The Boomers had the tying run at third with one away in the bottom of the frame but could not break through.

Jake Joyce suffered the loss in relief. Joyce has allowed three runs all year, all the international runner in extras. Fedko tallied two of the seven hits for the Boomers in the defeat, a third straight. The Boomers have dropped three straight contests for the first time this season. Schaumburg has played four extra inning games this year and is 2-2. Two of the contests have been against the Crushers. All four meetings with Lake Erie so far this year have been decided by a combined total of seven runs.

The Boomers (18-9) continue the homestand on Wednesday night with the middle game against the Crushers at 6:30pm on Pro Wrestling Night presented by Q101. Matt Cardona and Al Snow will be the featured guests and will partake in a Meet and Greet, free with a valid ticket to the game. A special VIP ticket package is also available. There will be a postgame wrestling event as well. RHP Brendan Knoll (2-1, 5.04) is slated to start for the Boomers in the contest opposite RHP Anthony Escobar (2-0, 3.25). Tickets for tomorrow and all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

