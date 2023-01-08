Wild Sweep IceHogs, Take 4-1 Victory

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild earned their fourth consecutive home victory on Sunday, taking a 4-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs to complete a weekend sweep. Adam Beckmanhad two goals and an assist, while Steven Fogarty scored the eventual game-winner with a highlight reel tally late in the first period.

Beckman put Iowa on the board 33 seconds into the first period. Sammy Walker tucked a pass to the front of the net that allowed Beckman to beat Jaxson Stauber (25 saves)with a forehand shot and give the Wild an early 1-0 advantage. Marco Rossi was also credited with an assist on the play.

Rockford equalized the score at 7:53 when Luke Philp found Alec Regula above the hash marks for a wrister past Jesper Wallstedt (33 saves).

The Wild took a 2-1 lead with 45 seconds remaining in the first. Fogarty received an outlet pass from Nick Swaney in the neutral zone before taking on Alex Vlasic one-on-one. Fogarty pulled the puck through Vlasic's legsand put a shot under the blocker of Stauber to record his 10th goal of the season. Beckman picked up his second point of the period with an assist on the play.

Iowa carried the 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Rockford led the shot count 14-8.

The teams played a scoreless second period, with the Wild peppering the IceHogs net with shots. Wallstedt came up with a pair of crucial breakaway saves on the other end, denying Buddy Robinson with the right pad 11:30 into the secondbefore stoning David Gust with just under six minutes to play.

The Wild outshot the IceHogs 15-13 in the second period and maintained a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Nick Swaney extended Iowa's leadto two goals at 10:33 of the third period. Fogarty centered a pass for Ryan O'Rourke, whose shot hit the post behind Stauber and kicked back out to Swaney at the right hash. Swaney roofed the puck over Stauber for his seventh goal of the season.

Beckman added a shorthanded empty net insurance goal from his own end to secure the 4-1 victory.

Rockford outshot Iowa 34-29. The Wild went 0-for-4 on the power play while the IceHogs were 0-for-6 with the man advantage.

The Iowa Wild travel to Van Andel Arena to face the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6:00 p.m. CST.

