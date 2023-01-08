P-Bruins Bested by Comets

Providence, RI - Justin Brazeau notched his third goal in two games, but the Providence Bruins were topped by the Utica Comets 2-1 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Fabian Lysell notched an assist in his return to the P-Bruins lineup.

How It Happened

Tyler Wotherspoon fired a wrist shot from the left side boards that snuck through traffic with 12:21 remaining in the first period to give Utica a 1-0 lead.

Jeremy Groleau wrapped the puck around the net, sending a pass to Andreas Johnsson atop the blue paint, who jammed it into the back of the net with 13:38 left in the third period to give the Comets a 2-0 lead.

With the goaltender pulled for the extra attacker, Lysell found Brazeau in front of the cage for a redirection goal with 3:17 remaining in the third period to shrink the Comets lead to 2-1. Dan Renouf was also credited with an assist on the goal.

Stats

Brazeau's goal extended his point streak to five games. He has seven points on three goals in that span.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 24 of 26 shots. Providence totaled 32 shots in the contest.

The P-Bruins power play went 0-for-5, and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.

Next Game

The P-Bruins host the Utica Comets on Friday, January 13 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

