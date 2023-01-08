Elmer Soderblom Reassigned to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned forward Elmer Soderblom to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Soderblom skated in two games with the Griffins from Dec. 9-10 and totaled an even plus-minus rating. The 6-foot-8-inch forward has eight points (5-3-8) and eight penalty minutes in 21 games with the Red Wings this season. The rookie made his NHL debut on Oct. 14 versus Montreal, scoring his first NHL goal in the process. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native totaled 21 goals for Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) during the 2021-22 season, which also tied for seventh in the SHL. Soderblom was named the 2021-22 Young Player of the Year by E.H.C. Alliance, an award given to the most valuable U22 player in European hockey. Soderblom spent three seasons in the SHL with Frolunda (2019-22) and made his pro debut on Nov. 23, 2019 against Linkoping HC. Throughout three SHL campaigns, the 21-year-old posted 38 points (24-14-38) in 90 appearances. Soderblom was selected by Detroit with the 159th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

