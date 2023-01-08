Comets Keep Rolling, Beat Bruins 2-1

Providence, RI. - The Comets took a season long ten game point streak into the final game of a weekend that saw them victorious the previous two nights. Standing against the top team of the Atlantic Division, the Providence Bruins, Utica once again stood strong and won the contest for points in 11 straight games.

In the opening period, it was defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon who scored the first goal of the game when his wrist shot sailed off the post and into the net behind Keith Kinkaid at 7:39. The goal was Wotherspoon's third of the year and it was assisted by Dylan Blujus and Nolan Foote.

The second period didn't result in a goal and it was because of the brilliance of Nico Daws goaltending. The Bruins had a two-man advantage for two minutes. But Providence was unable to find a way to get a shot through Daws. The period ended without a goal and the game remained 1-0 for Utica.

In the final period of regulation, the Comets extended their lead after Andreas Johnsson slipped the puck past Kinkaid at 6:22 for his fifth goal of the season. The goal was assisted by Brian Halonen and Jeremy Groleau. With the goalie pulled, Justin Brazeau deflected the puck through Daws and into the net at 16:43 slicing the Comets lead to 2-1. It wasn't enough to mount a comeback and the Comets skated to victory for their third in a row.

The team returns to the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM on Wednesday night to play the Cleveland Monsters. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Naudie the Mascot bobblehead. Tickets are still available. Visitwww.uticacomets.comfor more information.

