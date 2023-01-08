Capitals Loan Forward Joe Snively to Bears

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Joe Snively has been loaned to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Snively, 27, skated in six games with Washington this season, posting one assist. The native of Herndon, Virgina has played in 18 career games with Washington, collecting eight points (4g, 4a).

The 5'9", 176-pound forward returns to the Chocolate and White where he was one of the AHL's top players in 2021-22 prior to his recall to the NHL. At the time of his summoning to Washington on Jan. 27, 2022, Snively ranked third in the AHL in scoring with 38 points (15g, 23a) in 35 games. Despite not playing for the Bears for the remainder of the regular season, he still finished third on Hershey in scoring and was named the club's Co-Most Valuable Player.

Snively returns to Hershey in the midst of a 14-game home point streak, which ties him for a franchise record. He has 21 points (9g, 12a) in his last 14 outings at GIANT Center. In 119 career games with Hershey, Snively has scored 86 points (35g, 51a).

As he did previously, Snively will wear #21 for Hershey.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White welcome the Syracuse Crunch to GIANT Center for Hersheypark Pass Night (all fans in attendance will receive a free Hersheypark ticket valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2023) on today at 5 p.m.

