Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs

January 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (14-14-2-2; 32 pts.) vs. Rockford IceHogs (19-10-2-2; 42 pts.)

The Iowa Wild complete a weekend set against the Rockford IceHogs Sunday at 3 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. The Wild picked up a 2-1 overtime win on Saturday night, with Dakota Mermis scoring the game-winner 34 seconds into the extra period.

OVERTIME AGAIN

Following Iowa's 2-1 overtime win Saturday evening, the Wild and IceHogs have now gone to overtime in four of five games this season. Iowa has picked up two overtime victories and two shootout wins in those games. The two teams went to overtime five times in 2021-22, the highest total over the previous eight season series. Iowa won three overtime games and dropped two shootout decisions versus Rockford in 2021-22.

POINT NIGHT

- Iowa has played seven games in a row in which Marco Rossi or Nic Petan posted at least one point

- Marco Rossi has nine points over his last seven games (4-5=9)

- Nic Petan has recorded seven points over the last seven games (2-5=7)

SUNDAY BEST

- With Saturday's win over Rockford, Iowa has now won at home at least once on every day between Wednesday and Sunday

- The Wild have performed best on Sundays, with a 3-1-0-0 record this season

- Iowa has won once on Sunday at home (Dec. 4 vs. Chicago) and twice on the road

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10thâ¯anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10thâ¯anniversary season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.