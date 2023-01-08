IceHogs Look for Series Split with Wild

January 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Des Moines, Iowa - Looking for a weekend split, the Rockford IceHogs match up with the Iowa Wild for the second game in the back-to-back series at Wells Fargo Arena today at 3 p.m.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 19-10-2-2, 42 points (2nd, Central Division)

Iowa: 14-14-2-2, 32 points (5th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Mike Hardman (2G, 10A) scored his second goal of the season and tallied the lone Rockford goal on Saturday night. Forward Luke Philp (13G, 12A) ranks fourth for the Hogs with 25 points.

Rookie forward Sammy Walker (13G, 13A) paces Iowa in goals and points this season, and defenseman Joe Hicketts (3G, 21A) ranks second for the Wild and leads the team in assists.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs fell 2-1 in overtime against the Iowa Wild on Saturday night. Forward Mike Hardman tallied a power-play goal in the first period and tied the contest 1-1. Despite goalie Mitchell Weeks turning away 22 of 24 Iowa shots, Rockford failed to generate consistent scoring chances after Hardman's marker.

Round Six

Today is the sixth meeting between the IceHogs and the Wild in the 2022-23 regular season. Currently in fifth place in the Central Division, the Wild beat the second place Hogs 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night. The clubs will share the ice six more times this campaign after today's matchup. The IceHogs are 1-0-2-2 against the Wild this season and 44-34-10-5 all-time.

Weeks-ly Occurrence

Goaltender Mitchell Weeks remains unbeaten in regulation since Nov. 5 against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Weeks made 22 saves against the Wild on Saturday night in the overtime loss. The 6-foot-3 netminder has a .909% save percentage and has made 251 saves on the season though nine games.

Overtime Overboard

In their fifth head-to-head matchup, the IceHogs and Wild have played past regulation. The Central Division adversaries can't get enough of each other as four of the past five contests have required an overtime or shootout to decide a winner. Rockford fell in a pair of shootouts in the first two meetings on Nov. 6 and Nov. 9 and dropped a set of overtime losses on Dec. 10 and Jan. 7. The Hogs hold the only regulation win between the rivals with a 7-4 win on Dec. 13.

Next Home Game

Join the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. for Wet Your Whistle Wednesday versus the Grand Rapids Griffins. Get a ticket to the game and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. To unlock the offer on Ticketmaster, use code WYWED before selecting your seats.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Iowa, 4:00 p.m. 4-5 SOL, Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 9 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m. 2-3 SOL, Recap & Highlights

Sat., Dec. 10 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m. 2-3 OTL, Recap & Highlights

Tues., Dec. 13 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m. 7-4 W Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 7 at Iowa, 6:00 p.m. 1-2 OTL, Recap & Highlights

Sun., Jan. 8 at Iowa, 3:00 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 24 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 3 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 4 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 19 at Iowa, 3:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 24 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 25 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

44-34-10-5

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2023

IceHogs Look for Series Split with Wild - Rockford IceHogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.