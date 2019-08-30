Wild Ending Yields GJ's Sixth Straight Win

The Rockies earned the series win over Ogden on Thursday as they defeated the Raptors 4-2 at Lindquist Field.

For the fifth straight game, Grand Junction scored in the opening frame and took a 2-0 lead via an RBI groundout from Colin Simpson and a run scoring single off the bat of Brenton Doyle.

The third inning saw both teams score as Ezequiel Tovar's single to left and Doyle's dead-center double pushed the Rox total to four while Marco Hernandez tagged starter Mitchell Kilkenny for one run on a sacrifice fly.

After an empty fourth, Hernandez got his team another after flaring an RBI single to cut the game to a 4-2 Junction advantage.

Ogden continued to threaten throughout but was shutdown by the Rockies' bullpen that, behind Blair Calvo and Juan Mejia, pitched 4.1 scoreless with eight strikeouts.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Hernandez walked to bring the winning run to the plate but as Jeremy Arocho came on to pinch run for the catcher, GJ appealed to first for the final out as Hernandez never touched the base after being issued the base on balls.

Blair Calvo earned his first career win with his best outing of the year after pitching 2.2 scoreless and a new season-high five strikeouts. In his Pioneer League debut, Adolfo Ramirez took the loss after surviving just 2.1 innings and allowing all four Rockies runs.

The Rox will search for the series sweep tomorrow behind the arm of Jared Horn who has allowed two or fewer runs over his last five starts.

