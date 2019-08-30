Big Inning Propels Owlz over Vibes

(Orem, UT) - The Orem Owlz (27-41) used a six run third inning to beat the Rocky Mountain Vibes (30-38) 7-1 in the series finale on Friday night at the Home of the Owlz

Rocky Mountain opened the scoring in the second inning. Owlz starter Emilker Guzman hit the lead off batter Jose Sibrian before Cam Devanney hit a ground rule double. Jess Williams gave the Vibes a 1-0 lead with a ground out, scoring Sibrian. Guzman was able to get out of the inning with no further damage.

The Vibes lead wouldn't last long as Morgan McCullough opened the bottom of the second inning with a double to left and then moved to third on a Jose Quezada single to right. McCullough came home to score on a double steal, tying the game at one.

The Owlz didn't have to pick the bat up off the shoulders to start a rally in the third. Knowles drew a lead off walk and then Jeremiah Jackson was hit by a pitch before back-to-back walks to Jose Reyes and Caleb Scires gave the Owlz the 2-1 lead. After a strikeout of Jose Verrier, McCullough drew a walk to give the Owlz a 3-1 lead. The big blow in the inning was delivered by Anthony Mulrine who hit a grand slam, extending the Owlz lead to 7-1.

Emilker Guzman (3-6) put together one of his best starts of the season, allowing one run over five innings on just three hits without issuing a walk, earning the win. The Owlz bullpen picked up from where Guzman left off as Jacob Voss and Ryan Randel combined for four scoreless inning. Vibes' reliever Jackson Sigman (0-2) was charged with the loss.

The Owlz open a two-game series with the Ogden Raptors on Saturday night at 6:35. William Holmes will make his pitching debut for the Owlz. For tickets, visit oremowlz.com.

