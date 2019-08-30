Voyagers Battle Rain, Wind to Beat Billings in Opener

Great Falls, MT - The Voyagers received their longest start of the season from right-hander Jason Morgan and hung on to beat Billings 6-4 in a thrilling series opener Friday night at Centene Stadium. Great Falls (15-15, 30-37) has won two straight and improved to 18-15 at home this season. The Mustangs (21-10, 36-33) dropped to 16-19 on the road. The Voyagers are now 7-10 against Billings in the season series. Great Falls magic number to be eliminated from second-half contention remains at two.

The game was cruising along until the Voyagers opened the scoring in the fourth with a Sam Abbott two-out, two-run home run lined over the right field wall for a 2-0 lead. It brought in Lency Delgado, who had singled to left in the previous at-bat. It marked Abbott's second homer in as many nights and his team-leading ninth of the season.

Billings plated a single tally in the fifth and tied it with another run in the sixth. Great Falls then took control with a four-run sixth that saw eight men come to the plate. Harvin Mendoza led off with an infield pop-fly single that fell between home plate and the mound. Lency Delgado followed with a double to the wall in deep left. Mendoza scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. Anderson Comas and Kleyder Sanchez both produced RBI singles in the frame. And, Tom Archer used a fielder's choice for the fourth run of the inning and a 6-2 cushion.

The Mustangs scored two runs in the top of the ninth and had the tying run at the plate when the game ended on a strikeout. Jason Morgan posted the victory for Great Falls with his seventh quality start. Morgan (3-5) went eight-and-a-third for the team's longest start of the season. Morgan allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Orlando Rodriguez took the loss in relief. Rodriguez (0-3) pitched one inning and gave up four runs (two earned) on three hits with one strikeout. Allan Beer picked up his first professional save by going the final two-thirds in the ninth. Beer gave up one hit with one strikeout.

The two clubs combined for just 10 base hits on a sometimes rainy and windy night. Billings committed three errors while Great Falls had two. Lency Delgado went 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the Voyagers. Victor Ruiz drove in two for the Mustangs.

Great Falls plays game two of four against Billings Saturday night at 7 o'clock.

