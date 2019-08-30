Mustangs Drop Third Straight, Fall 6-4 to Voyagers

August 30, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release





GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- The Billings Mustangs (21-10, 36-33) lost their third straight game on Friday, falling 6-4 to the Great Falls Voyagers (15-15, 30-37) in the opener of their four-game series in front of 1,328 at Centene Stadium.

Pitching was sharp from both sides to start as the game went hitless into the bottom of the fourth inning. Jose Salvador retired the first eight batters he saw and did not issue a hit until the 13th at-bat of the game for the Voyagers. The left-hander threw five innings in his second Pioneer League start, allowing two hits on two runs, walking one and striking out seven.

Great Falls put together consecutive two-out hits to get the first runs of the game in the bottom of the fourth. After a single from Lency Delgado, Sam Abbott homered to right to put the Voyagers up, 2-0.

The Mustangs managed to tie the game with a run in both the fifth and sixth innings off Jason Morgan. Morgan retired the first 12 batters he saw before allowing a baserunner. Victor Ruiz and Quin Cotton each delivered RBI doubles for Billings to get them on the board. For both Ruiz and Cotton it was their 13th double of the season, tying them for the team-high.

The Voyagers took a definitive lead in the sixth with four runs on three hits, an error and a hit batter. Anderson Comas and Klyder Sanchez each picked up RBI singles in the inning to push the Great Falls lead to 6-2.

Two runs in the ninth would not be enough for the Mustangs to overcome the four-run gap as they left the tying run at the plate to end the game.

Tyler Callihan made his Pioneer League debut, going 1-for-4 with an RBI single as the Mustangs' designated hitter. Jose Adames also debuted with a perfect inning of relief, striking out two.

The Mustangs and Voyagers will play in game two of their four-game series Saturday, Aug. 31. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. MDT at Centene Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.