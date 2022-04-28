Wichita Wins Pitcher's Duel with Shutout

North Little Rock, AR - The Wichita Wind Surge pitchers combined on a four hit shutout in a 2-0 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Simeon Woods Richardson (Win, 5 IP), Tyler Viza (2 IP) and Austin Schulfer (Sv, 2 IP) combined to hold the Travs off the board all night. Travs starter Stephen Kolek gave up just one run over six innings and was the tough luck loser.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas had runners at the corners with one out in the third inning but Jack Larsen was caught stealing at second, hurting the Travs' scoring chances.

* Wichita scored in the next inning after loading the bases on three consecutive walks. Andrew Bechtold hit a groundball but the Travs were unable to turn a double play and the Wind Surge tallied the first run of the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Kaden Polcovich: 2-4, SB

* RHP Stephen Kolek: L, 6 IP, H, R, 5 BB, 5 K

News and Notes

* The Travs were shutout for the third time on the season.

* Kolek's six innings pitched matched a season high for a Travs hurler.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with right-hander Taylor Dollard (0-1, 0.00) getting the start against righty Matt Canterino (0-1, 2.79). First pitch is at 7:05 and it is a Fireworks Night and 501 Night with special jerseys worn by the Travs available in a silent auction. The game will also be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

Texas League Stories from April 28, 2022

