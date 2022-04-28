Missions Sneak by Cardinals with 1-0 Win on Thursday

San Antonio, TX - The Springfield Cardinals (7-11) loaded the bases with three walks (one intentional) in the top of the 9th, but the San Antonio Missions (6-12) escaped the jam to hang on for the 1-0 win in game three of the set at Wolff Stadium on Thursday night.

Decisions:

W - RHP Matt Waldron (1-1)

L - RHP Kyle Leahy (0-3)

S - RHP Kevin Kopps (2)

Notables:

RHP Kyle Leahy kept the Missions to just one run on four hits and one walk while striking out five in 5.0 innings... LHP Tyler Pike dealt 3.0 hitless frames out of the bullpen, striking out six and only allowing a hit-by-pitch... RF Moises Gomez went 2x3, while C Pedro Pages and 3B Roberto Baldoquin added singles. San Antonio RHP Matt Waldron logged 5.0 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.

On Deck:

-Friday, 7:05pm - SPR LHP Domingo Robles (1-1, 4.60) @ SA LHP Gabe Morales (0-0, 4.32)

-Broadcast on KWTO AM560 and SpringfieldCardinals.com

