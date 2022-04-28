Six-Run Ninth Propels Riders to Come-From-Behind Win in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders came back in the top of the ninth inning with six runs in a 6-1 victory over the Midland RockHounds on Thursday night from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The RoughRiders (12-6), trailing 1-0, were held off the scoreboard until the top of the ninth inning when Justin Foscue led off the frame with a single to center. He was pinch-run for by Josh Stowers who then came into score from first on a Jonathan Ornelas RBI double to tie the game at 1-1. The very next pitch, David Garcia deposited his first home run of the season into the right field bullpen to put Frisco in front 2-1. After a pair of outs and a couple of walks, Dustin Harris slammed a three-run home run off the top of the wall in left to balloon the Riders advantage to 6-1. It was Harris' second home run of the season and part of a three-hit night.

Fer Ozuna (2-0) took home the victory with two scoreless innings out of the bullpen and finished off a wonderful night for the Riders arms. Justin Slaten threw five shutout frames in his start, allowing just one hit while striking out five and walking one while Kevin Gowdy ceded the only run on the night for Midland (9-9) over his two frames.

The RockHounds scored their lone tally on an RBI single from Jordan Diaz in the seventh inning.

The RoughRiders and RockHounds meet for the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday, April 29th at 7:00 p.m. from Momentum Bank Ballpark. LHP Cody Bradford (1-1, 10.80) goes for the Riders against LHP Ty Damron (0-0, 8.10) for Midland.

