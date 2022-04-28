New Augmented Reality Murals Shine at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks have a new experience for fans at Whataburger Field after partnering with the TAMU-CC Graphic Design Club. Fans not only have the opportunity to snap a picture in front of two new murals, but they can bring the murals to life with an augmented reality extension through custom Instagram filters to commemorate their visit to the ballpark.

The Hooks are one of the first teams in Minor League Baseball to offer an experience of this type.

Planning for the murals began months ago, as students of the graphic design club initially proposed five options for consideration. Ultimately, the selected designs were those of program seniors Drew Scott and Marina Chavez. Club faculty advisors Nancy Miller and Joshua Duttweiler assisted with the creation of the AR filter extensions which bring the murals to life on social media.

"This project was a fun opportunity to celebrate the return to gathering as a community and as a student group after the challenges of recent years," Miller said. "Our students have enjoyed seeing their work installed in a place that allows interaction with Hooks fans and ballpark goers."

The two large outdoor murals are located at Whataburger Field, one near the main entrance at Ken Schrom Plaza and the other adjacent to the Home Slice concession stand on the first base side of the concourse inside the park.

"Offering an experience such as this is monumental in terms of being ahead of the curve when it comes to the ever-changing world of social media and even staying relevant in current times," said Dustin Fishman, Marketing Manager for the Corpus Christi Hooks. "These murals were also able to give an opportunity like no other to the students of the TAMU-CC Graphic Design Club and we hope to continue our relationship in the future."

Both murals are installed and active, allowing fans to try out the AR experience during the Hooks next homestand from May 3-8 against the San Antonio Missions at Whataburger Field.

