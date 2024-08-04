Wichita Snags Series Finale from Northwest Arkansas

WICHITA, Kan.-The Wichita Wind Surge came from behind in a 3-2 series finale win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Riverfront Stadium. All three Wichita runs were unanswered in the eighth and ninth innings.

Carter Jensen blooped an RBI single to shallow right-center in the top of the first. The Naturals doubled their advantage on a sacrifice fly to left field by Jack Pineda to start the eighth inning.

Ben Ross worked a one-out single, and the next batter, Luke Keaschall, walked in the home half of the eighth. Then Jake Rucker recorded base hit #100 of the season to left to score Ross from second. Ricardo Olivar connected on a knock that struck off Pineda's glove and into shallow left field to tie the game as Keaschall crossed the plate.

Aaron Sabato opened the bottom of the ninth with a walk, and a pinch-hitting Tyler Dearden got intentionally walked before Keaschall loaded the bases on a hit-by-pitch against Anderson Paulino. Rucker remained patient at the plate and got rewarded first on a walk-off game-winning free pass to complete a 3-2 comeback victory for the Wind Surge.

Comeback Kids!

Jake Rucker and Ricardo Olivar cracked a pair of RBI singles in the eighth, and then Jake Rucker worked a game-winning bases-loaded walk in the ninth.

Jarret Whorff earned his second win in three days in relief, improving to 2-2 with Wichita. He pitched a hitless inning with a walk in the ninth.

The Wind Surge travel to Texas for a series with the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field starting Tuesday, August 6, at 6:35 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

