Homers Send Riders to Win in Series Finale Over Missions

August 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders used late home runs to drop by the San Antonio Missions 4-2 on Sunday night from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

Frisco (21-12, 65-37) starter Emiliano Teodo returned the hill for the first time in two weeks and was his dominant self, allowing just a solo home run from Missions (14-18, 45-55) first baseman Robbie Tenerowicz over 3.1 innings with six strikeouts and just one walk.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the sixth, Alejandro Osuna led off the frame with a double before Keyber Rodriguez blasted a two-run, go-ahead home run off of the foul pole to give Frisco a 2-1 lead.

After the Missions tied the game with a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth, Jackson Kelley (1-0) struck out Connor Hollis to get out of the jam.

In the top of the ninth, both Josh Hatcher and Luis Mieses then hammered solo home runs against Carter Loewen (1-2) to give the Riders a 4-2 lead.

In relief, Andy Rodriguez threw three scoreless innings and Cody Freeman collected two hits for Frisco.

Next, the RoughRiders continue their 12-game road trip with a six-game series beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6th against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics).

