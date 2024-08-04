Homers Send Riders to Win in Series Finale Over Missions
August 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders used late home runs to drop by the San Antonio Missions 4-2 on Sunday night from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.
Frisco (21-12, 65-37) starter Emiliano Teodo returned the hill for the first time in two weeks and was his dominant self, allowing just a solo home run from Missions (14-18, 45-55) first baseman Robbie Tenerowicz over 3.1 innings with six strikeouts and just one walk.
Trailing 1-0 in the top of the sixth, Alejandro Osuna led off the frame with a double before Keyber Rodriguez blasted a two-run, go-ahead home run off of the foul pole to give Frisco a 2-1 lead.
After the Missions tied the game with a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth, Jackson Kelley (1-0) struck out Connor Hollis to get out of the jam.
In the top of the ninth, both Josh Hatcher and Luis Mieses then hammered solo home runs against Carter Loewen (1-2) to give the Riders a 4-2 lead.
In relief, Andy Rodriguez threw three scoreless innings and Cody Freeman collected two hits for Frisco.
Next, the RoughRiders continue their 12-game road trip with a six-game series beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6th against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics).
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from August 4, 2024
- Two Week Stand Continues with Fireworks, Orbit Bobble & CC Landmark Jersey Giveaway - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Homers Send Riders to Win in Series Finale Over Missions - Frisco RoughRiders
- Tenerowicz Goes Yard, Missions Drop Sunday Night Finale - San Antonio Missions
- Hooks Win Again, Secure Series Split - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Amarillo Splits Series in Corpus Christi - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Tulsa Homers Drop Cards in Series Finale - Springfield Cardinals
- Travs Wow on Mound to Win Series - Arkansas Travelers
- Wichita Snags Series Finale from Northwest Arkansas - Wichita Wind Surge
- Rushing Homers Twice and Drillers Hold off Cards in a 5-3 Win - Tulsa Drillers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.