Travs Wow on Mound to Win Series

August 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR-The Arkansas Travelers rode dominant pitching and three-run first inning to a 3-1 win and a series victory over the Midland RockHounds on Sunday afternoon. Brandyn Garcia struck out the first five hitters of the game and was nearly perfect over four innings setting the tone for the game. Five relievers worked an inning each to close it out from there. The six Travs pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts and no walks. Danny Wirchansky was awarded the win and Troy Taylor captured his 14th save. Cole Young and Brock Rodden each posted two hits including a double.

Moments That Mattered

* Hogan Windish knocked in the first run of the game on a ground out in the opening inning. Two batters later, Brock Rodden followed with a two-run double.

* Travs pitchers retired the final 12 RockHound hitters and 21 of the last 22.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Brock Rodden: 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI

* LHP Brandyn Garcia: 4 IP, H, 6 K

News and Notes

* The Travs have won eight of their last 10 home games.

* Harry Ford was reinstated from the Injured List before the game. He batted leadoff and went 1-4 with a run scored.

Up Next

After a day off on Monday, the Travs host the Tulsa Drillers in a six game series beginning on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

Texas League Stories from August 4, 2024

