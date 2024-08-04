Hooks Win Again, Secure Series Split

CORPUS CHRISTI - Aaron Brown fired four shutout innings in relief Sunday afternoon, helping the Hooks to a 3-2 triumph over Amarillo before 3,343 fans at Whataburger Field.

With back-to-back wins, Corpus Christi garnered a split of the six-game series.

Jeron Williams erased a 1-0 deficit by leading off the third with a home run to left field. Williams, who has hit safely in 12 of his last 15 games, now sports eight homers on the year, with three coming at Double-A.

Amarillo pushed ahead, 2-1, in the fourth but the Hooks answered by sending seven men to bat in the following frame. Williams began the rally by banging a double off the left-field fence. The next three reached via a hit by pitch and two walks, including a bases-full free pass coaxed by Brice Matthews. Colin Price provided the game-winning swing, a sac fly to left field.

Lefty Luis Angel Rodriguez permitted two runs over four innings in the Sunday start for CC. Jaime Melendez relieved Rodriguez with a 1-2-3 fifth.

Upon entering the sixth, Brown held the one-run lead by stranding four singles and one walk en route to his third win. The 25-year-old from Nashville recorded six straight outs to finish the game, beginning with a double play in the eighth after the Sod Poodles put two on to start the frame.

