Tulsa Homers Drop Cards in Series Finale
August 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Drillers hit three homers and the Cardinals went just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position as Springfield dropped the series finale 5-3 at ONEOK Field on Sunday afternoon. With the loss the Cardinals settle for a series split in Tulsa, just the 3rd time they've split a series this season.
Decisions:
W: Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (5-7)
L: Edwin Nuñez (0-8)
S: Lucas Wepf (4)
Notables:
With a 4th-inning single, Jimmy Crooks extended his his hitting streak to 6 games. Crooks went 7-for-21 in the series with 3 homers and 7 RBIs.
Nathan Church (19) and Chandler Redmond (13) both extended their on-base streaks with walks.
Chris Rotondo drove in a pair with a 2-out single in the 4th inning.
Noah Mendlinger had 2 hits and drove in a run.
The Cardinals went without a home run, snapping a 5-game home run streak as a team.
Of the four hits for Tulsa, three were home runs.
On Deck:
Tuesday, August 6: SPR LHP Quinn Mathews (0-1, 4.05 ERA) vs SA TBA
Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday, Aaron Sachs & Associates Route 66 Super Soft Shirt Giveaway
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV
