Tenerowicz Goes Yard, Missions Drop Sunday Night Finale
August 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
San Antonio Missions News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions concluded their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders Sunday night. After dropping four of the first five games of the homestand, Frisco finished off the series with a 4-2 win on Sunday. San Antonio tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. However, Frisco homered twice in the ninth inning to regain the lead.
Miguel Cienfuegos was the starting pitcher for the Missions. In the top of the first inning, Frisco put a runner in scoring position. Maximo Acosta doubled down the left field line. Cody Freeman flew out to end the inning.
Emiliano Teodo was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. The right-hander allowed one base hit through the first three innings. Ray-Patrick Didder hit a single to left field in the third inning. After three innings, he had recorded five strikeouts with one walk.
Frisco put a runner in scoring position during the top of the fourth frame. With two men down, Cody Freeman laced a double to left field. Cienfuegos left him stranded after getting Josh Hatcher to ground out.
The Missions broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning. After retiring the first batter, Robbie Tenerowicz hit a line drive over the left field fence for a solo home run. His 11th long ball of the season made it a 1-0 game.
Teodo was removed from the game following the Tenerowicz home run. He allowed one run on two hits with one walk. Along the way, he struck out six batters. Reid Birlingmair took over on the mound during the fourth inning.
Frisco captured the lead with two runs in the top of the sixth inning. Alejandro Osuna doubled to start the frame. Keyber Rodriguez hit a fly ball off the left field foul pole for a two-run homer. His fifth long ball of the year made it a 2-1 lead for Frisco.
San Antonio tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. With Seth Clark in the game, Brandon Valenzuela reached base with a one-out single. After retiring the next batter, Clark walked Tenerowicz. Jarryd Dale entered the game as a pinch-runner at first base. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. Marcos Castanon was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Robert Perez Jr. drew a walk and Valenzuela scored.
Carter Loewen took over on the mound in the top of the ninth inning. Leading off the inning, Josh Hatcher hit a line drive to right field for a solo homer. After retiring the next batter, Luis Mieses homered to right field.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, Jackson Kelley remained in the game after pitching in the eighth inning. Lucas Dunn struck out swinging for the first out. Ray-Patrick Didder drew a walk and Ripken Reyes singled to put two runners on base. Valenzuela flew out to left field for the second out. Cole Cummings flew out to end the game.
Post-Game Notes
Final Score: 4-2
With the loss, San Antonio falls to 15-17, 46-54 on the season
Attendance: 3,376
Miguel Cienfuegos (Missions starter): ND, 5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, BB, 4 K, HR
Emiliano Teodo (RoughRiders starter): ND, 3.1 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 6 K, HR
Prospect Recap
Ryan Bergert (#3 Padres prospect): DNP
Austin Krob (#4 Padres prospect): DNP
Victor Lizarraga (#5 Padres prospect): DNP
Brandon Valenzuela (#6 Padres prospect): 1-4, R, BB
Marcos Castañon (#7 Padres prospect): 1-3, K
Henry Baez (#23 Padres prospect): DNP
Francis Pena (#25 Padres prospect): DNP
David Morgan (#26 Padres prospect): ND, 0.1 IP, H
Abimelec Ortiz (#11 Rangers prospect): 1-4
Emiliano Teodo (#16 Rangers prospect): ND, 3.1 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 6 K, HR
Aaron Zavala (#22 Rangers prospect): DNP
The San Antonio Missions will have Monday before beginning a six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday, August 6th. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (4-5, 3.55) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Quinn Mathews (0-1, 4.05) is scheduled to pitch for the Cardinals. Tuesday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Hammons Field.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from August 4, 2024
- Two Week Stand Continues with Fireworks, Orbit Bobble & CC Landmark Jersey Giveaway - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Homers Send Riders to Win in Series Finale Over Missions - Frisco RoughRiders
- Tenerowicz Goes Yard, Missions Drop Sunday Night Finale - San Antonio Missions
- Hooks Win Again, Secure Series Split - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Amarillo Splits Series in Corpus Christi - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Tulsa Homers Drop Cards in Series Finale - Springfield Cardinals
- Travs Wow on Mound to Win Series - Arkansas Travelers
- Wichita Snags Series Finale from Northwest Arkansas - Wichita Wind Surge
- Rushing Homers Twice and Drillers Hold off Cards in a 5-3 Win - Tulsa Drillers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio Missions Stories
- Tenerowicz Goes Yard, Missions Drop Sunday Night Finale
- Missions Homer Twice in Saturday Night Defeat
- Baez's Quality Start Highlights Friday Night Victory for Missions
- Flying Chanclas Blanked by RoughRiders
- Lizarraga's Strong Outing Not Enough in Wednesday Night Defeat