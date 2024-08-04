Amarillo Splits Series in Corpus Christi

August 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Sod Poodles split the series with the Corpus Christi Hooks after a 3-2 defeat in the series finale.

Yu-Min Lin faced Luis Angel Rodriguez on Sunday evening and neither pitcher made it through five innings. Lyle Lin and Andy Weber both had multiple hits and Jancarlos Cintron extended his hitting streak to 12. Jake Rice, Gerardo Gutierrez, and Jamison Hill all had scoreless appearances in relief.

The Sod Poodles scored in the first inning for the first time in the series. Tim Tawa got a hit, and after an A.J. Vukovich walk, was driven in by Lyle Lin. Lin ended the series 7/11.

That lead held until the bottom of the third inning when Yu-Min Lin allowed his first run on a Jeron Williams solo home run. Through four innings, Lin allowed a hit in each inning but had only relinquished one run.

In the fourth, the Sod Poodles struck back to take the lead. Andy Weber doubled, followed by a Kristian Robinson single to put runners at the corners with a single out. An RBI groundout to second by J.J. D'Orazio cashed the run in.

The final runs of the game came in the fifth inning where the Hooks scored a pair. After punching out the first batter of the inning, Lin gave up a double. He then proceeded to walk or hit the next three batters to give up the lead. He induced a flyball to left field that worked as a sacrifice fly to score the eventual winning run. That was the last batter Lin faced, finishing with five strikeouts and three runs allowed through 4.2 innings.

Gerardo Gutierrez, Jamison Hill, and Jake Rice pitched 3.1 innings of scoreless baseball in relief of Lin. The Sod Poodles best two opportunities to tie the game came in the sixth, where D'Orazio grounded out to end the inning, and in the eighth. After Vukovich singled, Lin walked to put two runners on without an out. Andy Weber grounded into a double play to leave the job up to Robinson. He smoked a line drive to the opposite field that sent the right fielder back, but it would end in his glove.

The Sod Poodles were retired in order in the ninth to end the game and split the series in Corpus Christi.

The Sod Poodles will be back in action on Tuesday at 7:05 P.M. when the Northwest Arkansas Naturals come to Amarillo for a six game series.

Notes

A Dozen Games: Jancarlos Cintron went 1-4 to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. It's the longest of the season for the Sod Poodles, four longer than an eight game streak from Jesus Valdez. Across the streak, he is 16-46 (.348) with a home run and three doubles.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.