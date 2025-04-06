Wichita Splits Jekyll and Hyde Doubleheader against the Cardinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (April 6, 2025)-The Wichita Wind Surge split a doubleheader with a 5-0 loss and 10-2 win against the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field. Wichita's offense came alive in Game 2 after a quiet first two games of the season.

In Game 1, the Wind Surge were held to just one hit across seven innings, while the Cardinals put together a three-run second and tacked on two more across the third and sixth frames to cruise along to a shutout victory. Aaron Rozek took the loss after giving up four runs on six hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

Game 2 went a little differently, and it all started in the top of the second. Noah Cardenas lined an RBI single to right field, bringing around Rubel Cespedes to score. The next batter, Tanner Schobel, followed that with a long double to left for two more runs. An infield single from Ricardo Olivar made it three straight at-bats with a run involved in the scoresheet. Then Kala'i Rosario improved that tally to four by lining a two-run blast to right center for a six-run frame where Wichita batted around.

After two more came in for the Wind Surge on a fielder's choice and a single to left by Schobel in the next inning, Ben Ross left the yard on a solo homer to left center in the fourth for a 9-0 Wind Surge lead. Springfield made sure the shutout didn't last much longer by scoring twice in the bottom half of the fourth.

Schobel brought Wichita to double-digit runs for the first time this season with an infield groundout in the top of the fifth, getting to four RBIs individually and a 10-2 score that remained the rest of the game. Joel Cesar earned the win with a hitless inning of relief with a strikeout.

POSTGAME NOTES

April 6, 2025, marks the earliest doubleheader in Wichita Wind Surge franchise history, beating last year's April 12, 2024, by six days, which also came at Hammons Field against the Springfield Cardinals.

Today's doubleheader was one of three doubleheaders across all of Double-A and one of two within the Texas League (Arkansas/Midland).

Game 2 was the first pitching appearance for Trent Baker as a member of the Minnesota Twins organization. He had spent the last four seasons within the St. Louis Cardinals system, making five appearances (three starts) against the Wind Surge last year.

For the second consecutive season, Kala'i Rosario connects on the first home run for the Wind Surge. He hit a three-run jack last year in the second game of Opening Weekend against the Frisco RoughRiders. Even more coincidentally, both long balls came on April 6.

All six Wichita runs in the second inning of Game 2 came with two outs. In the end, seven of the 10 total runs scored amidst two-out scenarios.

