Riders Beat Hooks 5-2 for First Win of the Season

April 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders earned their first win of the 2025 season with a 5-2 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Saturday night from Riders Field.

The Riders (1-1) scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning off Hooks (1-1) starter Lance McCullers Jr. (0-1), who was on rehab assignment for the Astros. Luis Mieses started the offense by hitting a two-run home run and Rangers rehabber Josh Jung ripped a two-run single. Jung went 1-for-3 to start his rehab assignment.

The Hooks then responded when Colin Barber led off the top of the third with a solo home run, drawing the score to 4-1.

In the top of the fifth, John Garcia hit a sacrifice fly for Corpus before Riders reliever Steven Jennings (1-0) induced an inning-ending groundout to hold a 4-2 lead. Jennings earned the victory, pitching 1.1 innings..

In the bottom of the sixth, Mieses struck again with an RBI single for the game's final run.

Jennings, Peyton Gray, Robby Ahlstrom and Skylar Hales combined to allow just one unearned run and total nine strikeouts. Ahlstrom fanned four while Hales pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his first save of the campaign.

Notes to Know:

-Luis Mieses drove in three runs for the third time in 34 games as a RoughRider.

-With five hits, Josh Hatcher is tied with Carter Jensen (Northwest Arkansas) for the most hits in the Texas League.

-Four of Frisco's five runs were plated with two outs.

The RoughRiders and Hooks are back in action for game three of the series at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, April 6th. The Riders are expected to turn to RHP Trey Supak (0-0, -.--) against RHP Jose Fleury (0-0, -.--).

Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's returns to Riders Field on Sunday with pregame catch on the field. Have your dog join the fun with Bark in the Park, where dogs get in free with a ticketed human. The final day of the weekend will also include Mascot Mayhem, during which local mascots will flock to Riders Field! Mascots include Biscuit (Allen Americans), Walnut and Rufus (Play Frisco), Boots (Trinity FC) and Lightning (Dallas Wings).

