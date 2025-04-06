Fleury Aces First Start, Hooks Fall in Finale

April 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO - Despite a stellar start from Hooks right-hander Jose Fleury, Frisco captured a series win by edging Corpus Christi, 2-0, on a cold and windy Sunday afternoon at Riders Field.

Fleury, making his 2025 debut, allowed four baserunners over five innings, striking out four against one walk and three singles. The 23-year-old from La Vega, Dominican Republic permitted the first two to reach in the third but escaped the threat by retiring the top three in the Frisco lineup on nine pitches.

Fleury threw 47 of 70 pitches for strikes and set down nine of the final 10 men he faced.

Corpus Christi lefty Trey Dombroski stranded the bases loaded in the sixth, spoiling two walks and a two-out infield single.

The first two Riders reached in the seventh, enabling Frisco to snap the stalemate with a two-out single by Rangers top prospect Sebastian Walcott.

Cam Cauley provided insurance in the eighth by leading off with a single against Alejandro Torres. Following a walk, Cauley stole third and then scored on a sac fly to center field from Aaron Zavala.

Corpus Christi's offense managed four singles and four walks. Pascanel Ferreras went 2-for-4, raising his season batting average to .545.

The Hooks are idle Monday before hosting San Antonio Tuesday night in the Whataburger Field opener. Lefty Luis Angel Rodriguez is slated to get the ball for Corpus Christi. Mike Shaw Automotive presents Opening Night and Opening Night T-Shirts to the first 2,000 fans.

