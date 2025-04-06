Arkansas Splits Twinbill with Blowout Blanking in Second Game

April 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Midland, TX - The Arkansas Travelers split a Sunday doubleheader against the Midland RockHounds, winning the second contest 9-0 after dropping game one, 6-4. The Travs had an early three run lead in the opener but it did not withstand a five-run with two outs in the second inning. In the second game, five Arkansas pitchers combined on the four-hit shutout. The game was scoreless into the fifth inning when the Travs plated seven runs with five of those coming home after two were out. Connor Charping sparked the big inning and reached base in all four of his plate appearances.

Moments That Mattered (Game 1)

* Six straight RockHounds reached with two out in the second inning scoring five times capped by a two-run double from Luke Mann to take the lead.

* Arkansas posted threats but stranded the tying runs on base in the fifth inning and then hit into an inning ending double play with the tying runs aboard in the sixth.

Moments That Mattered (Game 2)

* Midland stranded eight runners over the first three innings of the game as Garrett Hill and Jimmy Joyce made key pitches to avoid damage.

* Connor Charping tripled to open the fifth inning. Two batters later he scored when Blake Rambush lined a double off the leg of the pitcher. Brock Rodden followed with an RBI double to stoke a seven run inning.

Notable Travs Performances (Game 1)

* LF Victor Labrada: 2-4, run, 2B

* CF Jared Sundstrom: 1-4, run, 2 RBI

* RHP Michael Hobbs: 2 IP, 2 H, K

Notable Travs Performances (Game 2)

* SS Brock Rodden: 2-3, HBP, 2 runs, 2B, RBI

* LF Victor Labrada: 2-4, run, HR, 2 RBI

* C Connor Charping: 2-2, 2 BB, run, 3B, RBI

News and Notes

* Labrada has posted two hits in each of the first three games of the season.

* Rodden led off both games Sunday with a hit.

Up Next

After an off day Monday, the Travs return to CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park for the home opener on Tuesday night. LH Adam Seminaris gets the start against RH Jerming Rosario and there is a magnet schedule giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

