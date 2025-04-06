Caglianone & Dickerson Homer in 9-5 Win Saturday

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - Royals top prospect, Jac Caglianone, and shortstop Dustin Dickerson each homered while #3 prospect Carter Jensen, #30 prospect Spencer Nivens, and Dickerson all had two hits in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (2-0) 9-5 win over the Tulsa Drillers (0-2) on Saturday at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The two teams wrap up their series on Sunday with a 1:00 PM CT first pitch.

Caglianone wasted no time getting the scoring started, as the sixth overall pick sent an offering out of ONEOK Field at 116 MPH in the top of the first inning. In the bottom of the second, Tulsa tied the game with a homer of their own.

Tulsa's lead didn't last long. Caglianone brought in his second RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly to left, driving in a fellow first-round pick, Gavin Cross, in the top of the third inning to quickly hoist the Nats back on top 2-1.

NWA's starter Ethan Bosacker found success early and often, going five innings, allowing just two runs and garnering his first Double-A win. The righty's final line included four strikeouts and a walk to go with three hits allowed.

Caglianone wasn't the only Natural who found his first Double-A big fly, either. Dustin Dickerson's two-run shot in the top of the fourth inning pushed the NWA lead to five, part of his two-hit night.

Eight different Naturals picked up at least one hit, helping the team to a total of 11 knocks to Tulsa's eight, and an eventual 9-5 win to clinch the series. The Nats will search for the series sweep in Tulsa with a 1:00 PM CT first pitch on Sunday set to get the affair underway.

