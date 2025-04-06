Cardinals Win 700th Game at Hammons Field

April 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals reached the 700 home win plateau with a 5-0 shutout win in game one of a doubleheader against the Wichita Wind Surge on Sunday afternoon. Despite losing game two 10-2, the Cardinals took two of three games to win their first series of the 2025 season.

Decisions:

Game 1:

W: Max Rajcic (1-0)

L: Aaron Rozek (0-1)

Game 2:

W: John Klein (1-0)

L: Zane Mills (0-1)

Notables:

Game one

In his first game of 2025, Jacob Buchberger drove in a pair of runs with two RBI hits including a double.

Max Rajcic tossed five scoreless innings en route to his first win of the year. He factored into 21 decisions in 2024 for Springfield.

Chase Davis picked up his first RBI of the season with a single in the second.

The win was Springfield's 700th at Hammons Field all-time. Their first win at their home ballpark occurred on April 12, 2005, a 2-1 final over the Tulsa Drillers in the very first Springfield Cardinals game at Hammons Field.

Game two

Springfield didn't muster their first hit until the fourth inning thanks to a Ramon Mendoza single.

Buchberger picked up his third RBI hit of the day with an RBI single in the fourth.

Brody Moore drove in his first Double-A run with a sac-fly in the fourth.

On Deck:

Tuesday, April 8 - 7:05 PM @ Amarillo

SPR RHP Pete Hansen (No record, No ERA) @ AMA TBD

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV

