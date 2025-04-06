Riders Outduel Hooks 2-0

April 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders secured an opening series win with a 2-0 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday evening from Riders Field.

RoughRiders starter Trey Supak (1-0) earned the win with five shutout innings and four strikeouts, throwing 38 of 57 pitches for strikes. Hooks starter Jose Fleury matched him with five scoreless frames and four strikeouts.

The Riders and Hooks both loaded the bases in the sixth inning but could not get a run across. RoughRiders reliever Gavin Collyer (1-0) stranded the bases loaded while Hooks reliever Trey Dombroski (0-1) did the same. Collyer eventually earned the victory while Dombrowski suffered the loss.

In the bottom of the seventh, top Rangers prospect Sebastian Walcott ripped an RBI single off Dombroski to give Frisco a 1-0 lead. Next inning, Aaron Zavala hit a sacrifice fly to give the RoughRiders a 2-0 lead.

Daniel Missaki nailed down his first save in his RoughRiders debut.

Notes To Know:

-Since 2024, the RoughRiders are 83-10 when leading in the seventh inning or later.

-Riders pitching has spun 13-straight scoreless innings.

-Sebastian Walcott has an RBI in each of his first three games.

-Josh Jung went 2-for-5 in his two games on rehab assignment from the Texas Rangers.

