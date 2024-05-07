Wichita Provides On-Field Fireworks, Tally 20 Hits in Series Opening Victory

May 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge tallied 16 runs on 20 hits (nine extra-base hits and four home runs) in their first home game since April 21 in a 16-2 win over the Arkansas Travelers. Carson McCusker went a perfect 5-5 at the plate with five runs scored, three home runs, and six RBI to become the first Wind Surge player in history to record three round-trippers in a ballgame.

McCusker's first came after smacking a two-run home run over the Wichita bullpen in left center in the bottom of the second inning. The Travelers later cut the 2-0 Wind Surge lead a half inning later on a run-scoring groundout.

Jorel Ortega doubled home McCusker in the last of the fifth before Tanner Schobel went the opposite way to right field to single him in. Despite an Arkansas solo homer by Spencer Packard, Wichita would tag the Travelers for 12 unanswered runs in the consecutive three frames.

Aaron Sabato added an RBI in his return game from a rehab stint in Fort Myers on a single to center in the bottom of the sixth. Ortega allowed Sabato to score after floating his second hit to shallow left. McCusker also scurried home on an infield hit by Schobel for a 7-2 Wichita advantage two-thirds of the way through.

Jeferson Morales joined the home run party on a solo shot to left after the stretch. McCusker also tallied his second of three long balls on a three-run big fly to left center to push the Wind Surge out 11-2.

The eighth inning saw five more Wichita notches. Kala'i Rosario doubled to the alley in right center to bring in Morales. Sabato wallopped a three-run home run two batters later. The next pitch saw McCusker launching a baseball at 114 MPH off the bat 504 feet out of Riverfront Stadium. The back-to-back jacks gave the game its future final 16-2 score.

Travis Adams evened up his season record at 2-2 with a win in six innings of two-run ball. The righty gave up five hits and a walk opposite six strikeouts.

Wichita continues its series with Arkansas tomorrow, Wednesday, May 7, on the team's second Education Day. The first pitch from Riverfront Stadium will be at 12:05 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

