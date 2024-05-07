McCusker Mashes Wichita Past Arkansas
May 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
Wichita, KS - Carson McCusker led a barrage from the Wichita Wind Surge offense as they defeated the Arkansas Travelers, 16-2, in Tuesday's series opener. Batting seventh, McCusker had a career night going 5-5 with three homers, a double, five runs scored and six runs batted in. Half of Wichita's 20 hits in the game went for extra bases. The Wind Surge pulled away late, scoring twice in the fifth, three times in the sixth, four times in the seventh and five times in the eighth. Wind Surge starter Travis Adams worked six strong innings to earn the win. Travs starter Reid Van Scoter gave up four runs over five innings and took the loss.
Moments That Mattered
* McCusker's first homer of the night was a two-run blast in the second inning and gave Wichita an early lead.
* The Wind Surge plated a pair with two out in the fifth to push their lead out to three.
Notable Travs Performances
* LF Spencer Packard: 2-4, run, HR, 2 RBI
* LHP Reid VanScoter: L, 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 5 K, HR
News and Notes
* Harry Ford went 0-4 and had his hit streak snapped at 12.
* The 14-run margin was the largest margin of defeat for the Travs this season.
Up Next
The teams continue their series on Wednesday with LHP Danny Wirchansky (1-3, 6.63) starting for Arkansas against RHP Pierson Ohl (1-2, 4.50). First pitch is set for 12:05 pm and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from May 7, 2024
- Wichita Provides On-Field Fireworks, Tally 20 Hits in Series Opening Victory - Wichita Wind Surge
- McCusker Mashes Wichita Past Arkansas - Arkansas Travelers
- Offense Explodes For 12 Runs In Win Over Corpus Christi - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Early Hole Too Deep for CC - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Cards Comeback Falls Short in 9-5 Loss to Naturals - Springfield Cardinals
- Mistakes Costs Drillers in Midland - Tulsa Drillers
- RoughRiders Take Series Opener against San Antonio in Front of Massive Crowd - Frisco RoughRiders
- Frisco Hosts 11,495 for Education Day Sponsored by Collin College - Frisco RoughRiders
- De La Cruz Homers, 9th Inning Comeback Falls Short in Frisco - San Antonio Missions
- Missions to Host 'Wemby Night' on Wednesday, May 29th to Celebrate the Rookie Award Winner - San Antonio Missions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.