McCusker Mashes Wichita Past Arkansas

May 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita, KS - Carson McCusker led a barrage from the Wichita Wind Surge offense as they defeated the Arkansas Travelers, 16-2, in Tuesday's series opener. Batting seventh, McCusker had a career night going 5-5 with three homers, a double, five runs scored and six runs batted in. Half of Wichita's 20 hits in the game went for extra bases. The Wind Surge pulled away late, scoring twice in the fifth, three times in the sixth, four times in the seventh and five times in the eighth. Wind Surge starter Travis Adams worked six strong innings to earn the win. Travs starter Reid Van Scoter gave up four runs over five innings and took the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* McCusker's first homer of the night was a two-run blast in the second inning and gave Wichita an early lead.

* The Wind Surge plated a pair with two out in the fifth to push their lead out to three.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Spencer Packard: 2-4, run, HR, 2 RBI

* LHP Reid VanScoter: L, 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 5 K, HR

News and Notes

* Harry Ford went 0-4 and had his hit streak snapped at 12.

* The 14-run margin was the largest margin of defeat for the Travs this season.

Up Next

The teams continue their series on Wednesday with LHP Danny Wirchansky (1-3, 6.63) starting for Arkansas against RHP Pierson Ohl (1-2, 4.50). First pitch is set for 12:05 pm and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

