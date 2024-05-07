RoughRiders Take Series Opener against San Antonio in Front of Massive Crowd

May 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - With 11,495 in attendance, the Frisco RoughRiders bested the San Antonio Missions 4-3 on Tuesday afternoon from Riders Field.

The crowd was the second-largest day game crowd in franchise history.

Frisco (18-10) starter Ryan Garcia cruised through the first two innings before allowing a two-run homer to Missions (13-14) catcher Michael De La Cruz in the top of the third.

In the bottom of the third inning, Aaron Zavala plated Daniel Mateo with a two-out single to center, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Garcia did not allow any runs outside of the third inning, exiting in the fifth. He finished with a final line of 5.1 innings pitched, surrendering two runs on three hits and no walks while tying his career-high with nine strikeouts.

With the Riders trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Strahm belted his second homer of the season, a solo shot to left field, which tied the game at 2-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Geisel Cepeda launched his first career Double-A home run to give the Riders their first lead, 3-2.

San Antonio tied the game with an RBI single by Cole Cummings in the eighth inning against Seth Clark. Clark exited with two outs, giving way to Anthony Ho'opi'i-Tuionetoa (1-0). Cepeda made a run-saving, diving play in left field to end the frame.

Keyber Rodriguez gave the Riders a 4-3 lead with a sacrifice fly to left field against Jayvien Sandridge (1-2) in the home half of the eighth, driving in Josh Hatcher.

Offensively, Strahm led the RoughRiders with a 4-for-4 day, matching his career-high for hits. Zavala added a multi-hit performance with a pair of singles.

Next, the RoughRiders continue a six-game series with the Padres affiliated San Antonio Missions at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8th. The RoughRiders are expected to turn to RHP Ben Anderson (1-1, 2.18) against RHP Adam Mazur (2-1, 2.39) for the Missions.

Tickets for Wednesday's 6:35 p.m. first pitch start at just $11. The RoughRiders will celebrate Evan Carter Weekend beginning Friday.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

