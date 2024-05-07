Missions to Host 'Wemby Night' on Wednesday, May 29th to Celebrate the Rookie Award Winner

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club announced Tuesday it will host 'Wemby Night' on Wednesday, May 29th against the Frisco RoughRiders. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Fans with a "Victor" or "Victoria" name will receive one free outfield reserved ticket and one order of French fries for the game. Fans can also receive a free ticket and French fries by bringing their pet poodle or French bulldog to the game.

Various Victor Wembanyama memorabilia will be raffled off throughout the game.

For more information on this promotion, call the Missions front office at 210-675-7275.

