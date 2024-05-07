Early Hole Too Deep for CC
May 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Amarillo struck for six runs in the third for a 9-0 lead en route to a 12-5 triumph over the Hooks before 3,093 fans Tuesday night at Whataburger Field.
Corpus Christi managed a season-best 12 hits for the second consecutive night. Jordan Brewer led the charge, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Brewer also coaxed a walk, reaching base four times.
Lead-off hitter Tommy Sacco Jr. went 3-for-5 with a trio of singles and an RBI.
Pascanel Ferreras homered in his Double-A debut, going 2-for-4 with a walk.
Following a rough outing by Alex Santos II, Cesar Gomez and Carlos Betancourt combined to hold the Sod Poodles to three runs over 6 1/3 innings. Gomez went a season-best 3 2/3 innings, with Betancourt recording eight outs for a second time this season.
