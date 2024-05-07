Frisco Hosts 11,495 for Education Day Sponsored by Collin College

May 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the World Series champion Texas Rangers, welcomed the second-largest day game crowd in franchise history on Tuesday with 11,495 fans packing Riders Field for Education Day sponsored by Collin College.

The crowd was the second-largest day game and Education Day game fandom, trailing only the 11,844 on May 21st, 2018.

The RoughRiders will host their second Education Day sponsored by Collin College on Tuesday, May 21st against the Midland RockHounds.

The RoughRiders pleased the crowd with a 4-3 win over the San Antonio Missions. Trailing 2-1 in the sixth, Kellen Strahm tied the game with a solo home run and the Riders took the lead with a Geisel Cepeda solo blast in the seventh. After San Antonio tied the game in the eighth, the Riders responded with a go-ahead, Keyber Rodriguez sacrifice fly.

The RoughRiders continue their series against the Missions on Wednesday, May 8th at 6:35 p.m.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

