Cards Comeback Falls Short in 9-5 Loss to Naturals

May 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - The Springfield Cardinals (18-9) scored four unanswered runs but could not climb out of a five-run deficit in a 9-5 loss to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (13-13) in the series opener on Tuesday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark. The loss snapped the Cards' three-game winning streak.

Decisions:

W: Noah Cameron (2-1)

L: Tink Hence (3-1)

Notables:

Bryan Torres had two hits and a walk, extending his season-opening on-base streak to 22 games.

Jeremy Rivas walked three times to extend his on-base streak to 17 straight games.

Springfield drew nine walks, tying a season high.

Cardinals starter allowed a season-high six runs.

The Cardinals allowed a season-high 7 hits in the Naturals' six-run fifth inning.

Springfield is 4-2 through the first six games of their two-city road trip.

On Deck:

Wednesday, May 8: SPR RHP Tekoah Roby (1-1, 6.94) vs NWA RHP Mason Barnett (1-0, 3.42)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, MiLB.TV

