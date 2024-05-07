Cards Comeback Falls Short in 9-5 Loss to Naturals
May 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGDALE, AR - The Springfield Cardinals (18-9) scored four unanswered runs but could not climb out of a five-run deficit in a 9-5 loss to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (13-13) in the series opener on Tuesday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark. The loss snapped the Cards' three-game winning streak.
Decisions:
W: Noah Cameron (2-1)
L: Tink Hence (3-1)
Notables:
Bryan Torres had two hits and a walk, extending his season-opening on-base streak to 22 games.
Jeremy Rivas walked three times to extend his on-base streak to 17 straight games.
Springfield drew nine walks, tying a season high.
Cardinals starter allowed a season-high six runs.
The Cardinals allowed a season-high 7 hits in the Naturals' six-run fifth inning.
Springfield is 4-2 through the first six games of their two-city road trip.
On Deck:
Wednesday, May 8: SPR RHP Tekoah Roby (1-1, 6.94) vs NWA RHP Mason Barnett (1-0, 3.42)
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, MiLB.TV
