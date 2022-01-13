Wichita Opens Three-Game Series Tonight vs. Rapid City

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, returns home tonight to start a three-game series against the Rapid City Rush.

The Thunder are coming off a 2-1 win on Tuesday night in Kansas City. Rapid City lost last Sunday at home to Iowa, 9-1.

Wichita last saw the Rush over the Thanksgiving holiday. The Thunder leads the season-series 2-0-1, winning on November 27, 6-4, and November 28, 3-2 in a shootout. All-time, Wichita is 44-42-11 against Rapid City and 19-24-5 at home against the Rush.

The Thunder are in seventh place with 28 points, one point back of Allen for sixth. Rapid City is in fourth place with 33 points. The first six games of the season-series takes place in Wichita.

Both teams have seen plenty of player movement this week. Rapid City will be without their top two scorers as Logan Nelson and Max Coatta were loaned to Tucson. Wichita received Jay Dickman, Alex Peters and Evan Buitenhuis back from the AHL. Stefan Fournier and rookie forward Joe Manchurek were signed on Monday.

Alec Butcher, Gabriel Chabot and Tristan Thompson lead the Rush with 20 points. Brayden Watts leads the Thunder with 30 points. Carter Johnson and Jay Dickman are second with 25.

