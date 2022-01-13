MeiGray to Auction Jerseys, Pucks from 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL in association with The MeiGray Group announced that fans will have the opportunity to purchase jerseys and pucks from the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

The jerseys worn by the ECHL All-Stars during pre-game warm-ups and the first period of the All-Star Classic will be available for bid in real-time on the mobile auction app, Handbid, starting when pre-game warm-ups get underway on Monday, January 17, through 15 minutes following the completion of the game.

Jerseys worn during the second and third period and all three skills competitions, as well as game-used and goal-scoring pucks from the All-Star Classic, will be available for bid following the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by City of Jacksonville through MeiGrayAuctions.com.

In this year's All-Star event, the host Jacksonville Icemen will take on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League, as well as feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. Each team will also have a representative from the Premier Hockey Federation and Professional Women's Hockey Players Association.

The 14th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a luncheon, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Monday, Jan. 17 at 12:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront in Jacksonville, Florida, the Official Host Hotel of the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic.

For more information on the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.echlallstarclassic.com.

