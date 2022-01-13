Instructions for Attending Saturday's Celebrity Classic Game

We are excited to announce the fan viewing instructions and the lineup of former Orlando Solar Bears players who will participate in the Solar Bears Celebrity Classic, which will take place on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 1:30 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, prior to that evening's Orlando Solar Bears vs. Wheeling Nailers game.

Fans wishing to attend the Celebrity Classic are advised to follow the instructions below:

Fans may park in the GEICO Garage on South Street across from the Amway Center after 12 p.m. PARKING AT THE GEICO GARAGE IS $15 PER CAR. There are also several other parking options around Amway Center.

Fans can enter at the Administrative Entrance of the building (at the corner of Church Street and Hughey Ave, next to the Orlando Magic Team Shop) after 1 p.m. All fans must have a valid ticket for the Solar Bears vs. Nailers game at 7 p.m. to enter.

Once you have presented your ticket, you will be escorted to the elevators in the Disney Atrium, which will take you to the Terrace Level. General admission seating will be available in Sections 113, 114, 115 and 116 for the Celebrity Classic.

At approximately 1:20 p.m., teams will take the ice for warmups and pregame ceremonies. The puck will drop for the Celebrity Classic game at 1:30 p.m.

There will be no concessions to purchase food and beverage on the concourse throughout the Celebrity Classic - please take this into consideration before arriving at the Amway Center.

After the Celebrity Classic game concludes, we will clear the Amway Center to prepare for the Solar Bears vs. Nailers game that evening.

Doors for the Solar Bears vs. Nailers game will re-open to the public at 6 p.m., and the Solar Bears game will begin at 7 p.m.

The alumni players who are slated to appear in the Celebrity Classic are:

Bryce Aneloski, 31, played with the Solar Bears from 2013-15, helping Orlando qualify for its first-ever trip to the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The defenseman ranks among the franchise leaders for defensemen in games played (117 - 7th), goals (18 - 5th), assists (38 - 6th) and points (56 - 6th).

Ryan Cruthers, 37, was the first player signed in team history prior to the inaugural Out of Hibernation season in 2012-13, and the forward was named the team's first-ever captain. He led the Solar Bears that season with 23 goals, and finished second on the team in points (45), games played (71) and penalty minutes (138).

Alexander Kuqali, 30, joined the Solar Bears midway through the 2018-19 season, where the defenseman helped the team reach the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs for a second straight year and played through the 2020-21 campaign before retiring. Kuqali was named the recipient of the Rob Kenny Memorial Award in 2019-20 for displaying a commitment to the Solar Bears' community service efforts throughout Orlando and Central Florida.

Nicholas Kuqali, 36, joined the Solar Bears for the three games during the 2012-13 season, one of several teams the defenseman played for that season.

Mike Monfredo, 31, joined the Solar Bears for the 2017-18 season, where he was named Team MVP and helped lead the team to its first-ever playoff series victory with a four-game sweep of the South Carolina Stingrays. Named captain for the 2018-19 season, the defenseman is Orlando's all-time leader in career penalty minutes with 388, and is tied for fifth in games played with 152.

Tyler Murovich, 32, played for the Solar Bears over two separate stints between 2013-15. In 2013-14, he finished the season tied for third on the team in goals with 18, and helped the team qualify for its first-ever trip to the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Trevor Olson, 28, played his only two full professional seasons with the Solar Bears from 2018-20, and led the team in scoring with 20 goals and 42 assists in the 2019-20 season, in which he was also named team MVP.

Sean Zimmerman, 34, joined the Solar Bears for his final season of professional hockey in 2017-18, and the defenseman served as team captain that year as he helped lead the Solar Bears to its first-ever playoff series victory in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Solar Bears at (407) 951-8200 or clientservices@orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

