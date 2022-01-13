Oilers Overpower Americans on Road

ALLEN, TX - The Oilers defeated Allen 4-1, outshooting the Americans 51-22 at the Texas Credit Union Event Center on Wednesday night.

Adam Pleskach opened the scoring 6:25 in, batting a rebound past Antoine Bibeau on the power play, giving Tulsa a lead they would never relinquish.

Mike McKee kicked off the second period with an even-strength tally 2:20 in, unleashing a slap shot from the left point to make it a 2-0 Oilers' lead. Allen All-Star selection Gavin Gould tallied his eighth marker of the season with 5:24 remaining in the second, cutting Tulsa's lead to one.

Dallas-Fort Worth native Duggie Lagrone set the tone for the third period, sniping Bibeau from the right circle just 36 seconds into the final frame, giving Tulsa it's second power-play goal of the game and putting Tulsa ahead 3-1. Darren McCormick squeezed the puck inside Bibeau's left post 2:08 later, securing the Oilers' 4-1 victory.

Ryan Ruck stopped 21 of 22 shots in the win, and Carson Denomie finished the game with three assists.

The Oilers return to the BOK Center Friday, Jan. 14 for a 7:05 p.m. battle with the Americans. Tulsa closes the weekend out with a Sunday Family Funday 4:05 tilt with the Allen Americans at the BOK Center on Jan. 16

