Game Notes: at Wichita

January 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #34 at Wichita

1/13/22 | INTRUST Bank Arena | 7:05 P.M. CST

LAST TIME OUT: The Rapid City Rush fell behind early and never climbed out of their hole as they were beaten by the Iowa Heartlanders, 9-1, Sunday afternoon at The Monument Ice Arena. Gabe Chabot scored the lone goal for Rapid City in the loss.

UP AND OUT: The AHL came calling for the Rush this week as goaltender David Tendeck, forwards Logan Nelson and Max Coatta and defenseman Quinn Wichers were each called up to the Tucson Roadrunners. Nelson, Coatta and Wichers were all in the lineup for the Roadrunners in their 4-3 win over the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday and Tendeck was dressed as the backup goaltender. Rapid City also released goaltender Hayden Stewart on Monday.

THE NEW GUYS: The Rush signed goaltender Bailey Brkin on Tuesday, traded for goaltender Dillon Kelley on Wednesday and claimed forward Brady Fleurent off waivers on Wednesday. Brkin was in training camp with the Rush and opened the season in the SPHL with the Quad City Storm, where he has played in 12 games and is 8-2-1-1 with a 2.07 goals against average and .926 save percentage. He has also played four games in the ECHL with the Fort Wayne Komets and is 2-2-0-0 with a 3.06 GAA and .869 SV%. Kelley arrives from the Kansas City Mavericks where he has appeared in one game and made 29 saves on 30 shots in a 6-1 win over Tulsa. He also opened the year in the SPHL with the Macon Mayhem and was 2-9-0-0 with a 3.06 GAA and .913 SV% before joining KC. Fleurent had spent the entire season with the Wichita Thunder where he had four assists in 24 games before being waived on Tuesday.

ALL-STAR NELSON: The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Logan Nelson has been selected as a 2022 ECHL All-Star. Nelson, who is currently in the AHL with the Tucson Roadrunners, has ten goals and a league-leading 26 assists over 32 games played with the Rush. The eighth-year pro is currently second in the league with 36 points. Over his career, Nelson has appeared in 363 games in the ECHL and this is his first career All-Star selection.

ODDS AND ENDS: Thursday's game between the Rush and the Wichita Thunder is the only game that will be played in the ECHL...Sunday's 9-1 loss represented the largest margin of defeat and this most goals against in a game this season...Rapid City's last four goals have all been scored on the power play. The Rush have not scored at even strength in their past two games...Rapid City will play nine of its next 12 games on the road. Overall this season, the Rush are 6-7-1-1 away from home.

UP NEXT: The Rush and Thunder continue their weekend series on Friday night in Wichita. Puck drop at INTRUST Bank Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM CST.

