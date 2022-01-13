ECHL Transactions - January 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 13, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Connor Fries, F

Filip Virgili, F

Atlanta:

Aaron Ryback, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

Delete Marcus McIvor, D loaned to Ontario

Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)

Idaho:

Delete Kyle Marino, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)

Iowa:

Add Connor Graham, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jeff Solow, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve

Delete Bryce Misley, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Jacksonville:

Add Stephen Mundinger, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brandon Fortunato, D returned from loan to Hartford

Delete Charles Williams, G loaned to Rochester

Maine:

Add Metis Roelens. F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Ian McKinnon, F recalled by Providence

Delete Andrew Peski, D recalled by Providence

Delete Zach Malatesta, D loaned to Providence

Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G loaned to Springfield

Delete Nate Kallen, D loaned to Springfield

Delete Patrick Shea, F loaned to Springfield

Delete Michael Kim, D loaned to Springfield

Delete Pascal Laberge, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Alex Kile, F loaned to Lehigh Valley

Rapid City:

Add Dillon Kelley, G added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)

Add Brady Fleurent, F added to active roster (claimed from Wichita)

Reading:

Delete Mason Millman, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Trois-Rivières:

Add Danick Malouin, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Marc-Antoine Gelinas, G activated from reserve

Delete Mathieu Brisebois, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Mike McKee, D loaned to San Diego

Delete Rob Mattison, G released as EBUG

Wichita:

Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve

Delete Brendan van Riemsdyk, F placed on reserve

Delete Sean Allen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/2)

