ECHL Transactions - January 13
January 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 13, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Connor Fries, F
Filip Virgili, F
Atlanta:
Aaron Ryback, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
Delete Marcus McIvor, D loaned to Ontario
Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)
Idaho:
Delete Kyle Marino, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)
Iowa:
Add Connor Graham, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jeff Solow, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve
Delete Bryce Misley, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Jacksonville:
Add Stephen Mundinger, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brandon Fortunato, D returned from loan to Hartford
Delete Charles Williams, G loaned to Rochester
Maine:
Add Metis Roelens. F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Ian McKinnon, F recalled by Providence
Delete Andrew Peski, D recalled by Providence
Delete Zach Malatesta, D loaned to Providence
Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G loaned to Springfield
Delete Nate Kallen, D loaned to Springfield
Delete Patrick Shea, F loaned to Springfield
Delete Michael Kim, D loaned to Springfield
Delete Pascal Laberge, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Alex Kile, F loaned to Lehigh Valley
Rapid City:
Add Dillon Kelley, G added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)
Add Brady Fleurent, F added to active roster (claimed from Wichita)
Reading:
Delete Mason Millman, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Trois-Rivières:
Add Danick Malouin, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Marc-Antoine Gelinas, G activated from reserve
Delete Mathieu Brisebois, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Mike McKee, D loaned to San Diego
Delete Rob Mattison, G released as EBUG
Wichita:
Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve
Delete Brendan van Riemsdyk, F placed on reserve
Delete Sean Allen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/2)
