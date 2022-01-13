Americans Fall to the Oilers 4-1

January 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas -The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL) dropped a 4-1 decision to the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday night in Allen.

The Oilers put the game away in the third period outscoring the Americans 2-0. Former Allen Americans defenseman Dougie Lagrone had a goal and an assist on the night to lead his current team over his former team.

Tulsa outshot the Americans 51-22 in a dominating performance by the Oilers. Over the last two games in Allen, the Oilers have outshot the Americans 99-44.

"It was not good enough," said Americans defenseman Kris Myllari, in a postgame interview on the Americans broadcast. "Bibbs (Antoine Bibeau) played great between the pipes, and we didn't do enough in front of him. It was embarrassing giving up 51 shots. That's unacceptable".

Gavin Gould, on the day he was announced as an ECHL All-Star, had the lone goal for the Americans, his eighth goal of the season from Chad Costello and Jack Combs in the second period. The goal came on a 5-on-3 power play for the Americans. They went 1-for5 with the man advantage.

The Americans and Oilers resume their three-game series on Friday night from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Americans next home game is January 26th against Rapid City.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.