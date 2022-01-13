Forward Kyle Marino Recalled to AHL Chicago Wolves

January 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - Forward Kyle Marino has been recalled from the Idaho Steelheads by the Chicago Wolves, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced Thursday.

Marino, 25, heads to AHL Chicago for his third stint with the team following his return to the lineup for two games last week, adding one goal to his seven-point total of three tallies and four assists through 12 games. The Niagara Falls, Ont. native has recorded points in four of his last six games with the Steelheads, and all three tallies have resulted in the game-winner, including on Friday against Utah. Marino has appeared in five games with 35 penalty minutes with AHL Chicago, where he began the season and was last returned to the Steelheads on Friday.

The 6-foot-3 forward played 27 games with the Wheeling Nailers in the 2020-21 season to open his professional career, posting another two goals and four assists with 76 penalty minutes. Prior to his professional career, Marino played four seasons at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks while serving as an assistant captain in his final two years, tallying 27 points (9-18-27) with 198 penalty minutes in 101 games.

The Steelheads meet the Utah Grizzlies to open a road three-game weekend on Friday, Jan. 14 at 7:10 p.m. from Maverik Center and return home on Wednesday, Jan. 26 against the Kansas City Mavericks. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

