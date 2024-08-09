Wichita Held Back After Four-Run Seventh by Corpus Christi

August 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas-The Wichita Wind Surge lost 4-1 to the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field. After back-to-back games where just three runs came across, five runs frequented a seventh inning where both sides amounted to their lone offensive scoring outputs.

Marco Raya was lights out to start the night, throwing four no-hit innings and retiring 11 hitters in a row, including 12 of 13 total batters faced in that span.

After a pair of Corpus Christi singles opened the bottom of the fifth, Raya collected a bouncer back to the hill from Miguel Palma and started a 1-4-3 double play. He would strike out the next man to the plate, Logan Cerny, to keep the game scoreless.

Amidst the longest at-bat of the night with Kyler Fedko up to the plate, Tanner Schobel scampered home on a wild pitch to score the game's first run with no outs in the top of the seventh. Schobel has crossed the plate four times in four games, with this one being the first time he did so on a play that wasn't a home run he hit.

Speaking of homers, a pair of Hooks batters would leave the yard in left after the stretch in the last of the seventh. Austin Deming looped his first Double-A home run on the first pitch that Pierson Ohl threw in his first appearance back off the injured list after his activation before the game out to left. Rolando Espinosa cranked the second solo shot, his seventh of the season, of the frame two batters later over the left field wall. Jeremy Arocho brought home two more runs on a base knock to right field to finish a four-spot for a 4-1 Corpus Christi lead.

All Wichita mustered through the final two innings was a single by Carson McCusker to open the bottom of the ninth; he would end up stranded there to end the game.

Ohl received the loss to fall to 4-5 on the season. In two innings as the piggyback for Raya, he surrendered four earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts.

The Wind Surge continue their series with the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field tomorrow, Saturday, August 10, at 7:05 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.